Judge grants motion to give accused Seminole Heights serial killer 4 separate trials

A judge granted the motion on Wednesday for four different trials for accused Tampa Bay serial killer Howell Donaldson III.
Howell Emanuel Donaldson III appeared in court on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

The man accused of terrorizing Seminole Heights and killing four people in 2017 will get separate trials for all the deaths.

Donaldson is accused of killing four people in Seminole Heights during the fall of 2017 over the course of six weeks. 

Benjamin Mitchell, 22, Monica Hoffa, 32, Anthony Naiboa, 20, and Ronald Felton, 60, were shot to death within blocks of each other.

In July 2018, Donaldson, who pleaded not guilty, was found competent to stand trial. His trial was slated to begin in August. 

If found guilty, he faces the death penalty.

