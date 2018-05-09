ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Christmas lights, the Upside Down, Hawkins National Laboratory. You’ll get to experience them all in the Stranger Things haunted house at Universal Orlando.

This is the first time the Orlando theme park brings a house themed after the hit Netflix sci-fi series to its annual Halloween Horror Nights. The Stranger Things house will debut at Universal parks in Hollywood and Singapore as well.

Previous: 'Poltergeist' house coming to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

At Universal Orlando, first look photos show guests will walk through the Byers’ home filled with Christmas lights and the iconic alphabet painted on the wall, Will Byers’ bedroom with a gaping hole to the Upside Down, his makeshift forest fort, the Hawkins National Laboratory and Hawkins Middle School.

Photos: First look inside 'Stranger Things' house at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

Along with the Stranger Things house, Halloween Horror Nights brings houses and scare zones themed after horror hits Poltergeist, Halloween 4, Blumhouse films, Trick ‘r Treat, Revenge of Chucky and Killer Klowns from Outer Space.

Previous: Stranger Things coming to Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights runs Sept. 14-Nov. 3 with tickets starting at $62.99. For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP