A federal magistrate is stopping the enforcement of a portion of Tampa's ordinance prohibiting same-sex conversion therapy for minors.



The U.S. magistrate judge issued a preliminary injunction on Wednesday.



The injunction stops the city of Tampa from banning conversion therapy involving talking, but it would allow the ban to be applied to techniques like electroshock therapy.



The ordinance was approved in 2017 and challenged by a Christian ministry and therapists who practice conversion therapy. They claimed it violated their free-speech rights.



The challengers asked for a preliminary injunction that would stop the ordinance's enforcement while the lawsuit makes its way through the courts. The case now goes to a district judge.



The American Psychological Association opposes therapy seeking to change sexual orientation, saying it doesn't work and can cause harm.

