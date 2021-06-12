Vice President Kamala Harris attends DC's Pride parade event on Saturday

"We understand the importance of this movement, and or roles of leadership in this ongoing movement."

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, attended a D.C. Pride parade event that took place Saturday in downtown Washington.

Harris spoke, walked and waved to Pride supporters gathered on an overcast and cooler than usually June afternoon.

"We understand the importance of this movement, and or roles of leadership in this ongoing movement," said Harris about the Biden administration's support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Harris also spoke about securing further rights for those of the transgender community, which comes as Loudoun County Public Schools and other school districts across the country are facing the question of inclusion in sports, and the use of preferred pronouns by students.

As Harris joined those celebrating Pride month in D.C., President Joe Biden said on the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, that he will sign a bill naming the site as a national memorial.