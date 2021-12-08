Kathleen Moore’s murder brings awareness to domestic violence

Experts share what victims can do right now and the signs outsiders can look out for.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County detectives say witnesses saw 34-year-old Kathleen Moore and Collin Knapp arguing throughout the night of November 28th. That was the night she was last seen alive. Witnesses say the couple left a bar together. On Tuesday, her body was found in thick brush near Knapp’s house.

Moore’s friends and family members are now hoping to raise awareness of domestic violence. At a vigil set for Wednesday night, they say they'll be asking people to wear purple and hope to start a foundation in her name.

To get a sharper insight, 10 Tampa Bay’s Courtney Robinson spoke with Lorrie Shepherd.

Shepherd is a retired Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detective and the founder of Project Take Back. The local organization works to empower and educate victims of domestic violence.

Shepherd said right now, those living in domestic violence situations need to know they are not alone and to speak up.

“You don't have to leave all at once. There are steps that we can take to help you get out safely. There are safety plans that can be put in place to make sure you can gradually do what you need to do to leave that situation. There are shelters, there are resources out there, but please speak up we can't help you if we don't know what you're going through,” she said.

Shepherd said for friends, family, co-workers and others on the outside there are signs. She said those red flags are not always broken bones and bruises.

Possible signs include:

Isolation from friends, family and the community

Financial isolation

Emotional and mental abuse

Someone wearing long sleeves, turtlenecks when the weather is warm

If you see a couple arguing and something doesn’t seem right, what should you do? She said always call law enforcement and let them check out the situation. She added that it’s important to get a license plate number and description of the couple.