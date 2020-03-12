Police: Man arrested for murder, attempted murder after shooting into car

Officers say he shot at three men from inside his car, and one later died from a gunshot wound.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A man is behind bars facing murder and attempted murder charges after police say he shot into a car, injuring two of the three people inside, one of whom later died as a result.

Lakeland police say the shooting happened on Nov. 6 around 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Kathleen Road and George Jenkins Boulevard. A witness told officers they saw someone inside a white Audi shoot into a grey Nissan Altima as both cars were stopped at the intersection. Both cars then immediately drove off.

Shortly after that, police say three men arrived in a grey Altima at Lakeland Regional Health's emergency room. One wasn't hurt. Another had a "minor injury" that he was treated for and later released. However, the third, a 20-year-old, had been shot and seriously hurt. He later died from his injuries on Nov. 10.

Police say the white Audi was found abandoned near Candyce Avenue with two guns inside.

Detectives say the driver of the Audi was 20-year-old Jaishawn Broome. According to police, Broome had an ongoing dispute with the man killed.

After a warranted search of Broome's home, detectives say they found "items" related to the guns found inside the abandoned car.

Law enforcement found Broome in Hernando County on Nov. 30. He was arrested and taken into custody. He will be transported to Polk County and is charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If anyone has information on the shooting, contact Detective Biko Duhaney at 863-834-5918 or email him at Biko.Duhaney@lakelandgov.net. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-266-8477 or online here.

