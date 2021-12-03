List of last-minute Tampa Bay spring break camps for kids

This year may not include travel plans because of COVID-19, but you can still safely get your kids out of the house for some fun!

TAMPA, Fla. — Spring break is normally known for family trips to somewhere fun, but that may be limited this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of you may still have to work, but want your kids to be able to enjoy some safe fun outside of the house. Since capacity for a lot of camps in Tampa Bay have been reduced because of COVID-19 safety precautions, spots fill up quickly. Many popular attractions are fully booked for spring break already.

We found some camps with a few spots open that also include safety measures: mask requirements, social distancing, limited capacity and increased disinfection. Many camps have put in place extra steps like staggered lunch and snack times and built-in handwashing time.

Bricks 4 Kidz: This camp for Lego lovers has two locations in Tampa with open spots, one in Lithia and one in Tampa. They offer full day, morning and afternoon sessions. It's open to campers 4.5 years old to 12 years old.

Bayside Sports Academy: If your kids want to try gymnastics, this camp offers a full gym of different activities. They offer full-day and half-day camp options in St. Pete.

City of Tampa: Kids can do a variety of things from sports to arts and crafts. Camps are only open to current after school program students because of capacity limits.

Museum of Science and Industry: MOSI is making science fun with hands-on experiments and activities. They currently have spots open for kindergarten through 4th grade. Extended care options are available at an extra cost.

Players Studio: If your kids love to sing and dance, get them on stage! The Players Center for Performing Arts in Sarasota is open to campers ages 7 to 15. Extended care options are available.

YMCA: Check your local YMCA for camp options. They offer discounted rates to members.

Many of the spring break camp locations offer summer camp options, too. Since they are filling up quickly, consider registering for summer break now. There are scholarship options available to students at many of the camps.