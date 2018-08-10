ORLANDO, Fla. -- President Donald Trump will visit the Orlando area on Monday afternoon to speak at the annual convention of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

As an official presidential visit and not a campaign rally, his speech will not be open to the public.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott will also be attending in an official capacity.

"As the largest gathering of police leaders, the president will speak about the work of the Administration to protect American communities by restoring law and order, supporting local law enforcement, and securing the border," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

President Trump has been a frequent visitor to Central Florida. He last visited Orlando in March 2017.

7 a.m. -- Preparations are underway at the Orange County Convention Center

