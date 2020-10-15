Police search for man they say posed as contractor to defraud elderly woman

Officers say he got more than $36,000 from the woman.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City police are searching for a Davenport man who they say exploited an 85-year-old woman out of more than $36,000 over the course of several months.

Aber Anibal Rolon, 46, is charged with scheming to defraud in the amount of more than $20,000, exploitation of the elderly and presenting himself as a contractor without a license. Police say Rolon sent the woman six different bills totaling $36,440 between July and September for contract work done illegally and incorrectly on her home.

In June, Rolon gave the woman a business card for "A Servant's Hand" which said he was licensed to do multiple contracting services, including electrical, roofing, plumbing and flooring. Police say the woman, who has mobility, hearing and visual impairments, was looking to make flooring and roofing repairs before selling her Haines City home.

Police say Rolon would come to the woman's home while her caretaker was away and insist she needed more of his services to sell the home quickly. He would also "bombard" the woman until she paid the bills, police said.

She reportedly told detectives she was afraid she wouldn't be able to sell the house without those services.

Detectives say when the code compliance unit did an inspection of the house, they found Rolon had incorrectly installed light fixtures, ceiling fans, an electrical circuit box with rewiring and a water heater. The woman had also been charged for roof and porch repairs that appeared unfinished, police say.

Additionally, the city's building division found improperly installed windows. The woman told police she thought Rolon had pulled the necessary permits to do the work, but he hadn't.

Detectives found that Rolon wasn't licensed for general contracting or electrical work and his company isn't registered or insured.

"This was an elderly woman needing to sell her home and this suspect targeted and exploited her for all that he could," Chief Jim Elensky said. "To stoop to a level this low is outrageous, reprehensible and disgusting."

Detectives are still looking for Rolon, and are asking anyone who may know where he is or has been victimized by him to contact Detective Paul Francisco at 863-421-3636, ext. 2236.

You can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by submitting a tip to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 or online here.

