Statewide anonymous tip line launched in Florida

This new number will route the caller to the nearest local Crime Stoppers office.

TAMPA, Fla. — Reporting crime in Florida anonymously just got a lot easier.

On Thursday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joined the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers to announced the launch of **TIPS (8477), a statewide anonymous tip line.

Currently, there are 27 different numbers for regional Crime Stoppers organizations. The new tip line will automatically route a person's cellphone call to the nearest regional Crime Stoppers office.

The attorney general's office says this is the first Crime Stoppers tip line of its kinds in the nation.

“As Florida’s Attorney General, I am always looking for ways to improve how the public can work with law enforcement to fight crime and protect our communities," Moody said. "Crime Stoppers is a shining example of how we can work together toward this vital goal. Crime Stoppers is a proven program with a decades-long track record of helping law enforcement catch dangerous criminals and protect vulnerable communities.



The statewide program, **TIPS, allows citizens to anonymously report crime and collect rewards for tips that lead to an arrest. With these advances to these already successful programs, we hope even more citizens will help solve cases, stop crime and build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

In addition to being routed to the nearest local Crime Stoppers line, when people call on their cellphone using the number, an app link will be sent to the person's phone to download the free Crime Stopper app, P3 Tips, as another way to anonymously report a crime.

“The network of 27 Crime Stoppers chapters serving Florida is excited about implementing this new technology," said Frank Brunner, president of the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers. "This system is one more tool in our toolbox which will make it easier for the public to anonymously share their critical information and assist law enforcement with making our state a safer place.”

You can watch the full announcement of the new tip line here:

What other people are reading right now:

