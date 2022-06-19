1 person dead in Bradenton crash after driver hits parked car, police say

The 71-year-old man was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man in Bradenton died after he crashed into a parked car and a Manatee county work truck at around 7:25 a.m. Saturday, law enforcement says.

The Bradenton Police Department said in a news release 71-year-old Brad Davis was heading eastbound on Manatee Avenue before he drove onto the opposite side of the road and hit a parked car and a truck on the westbound lanes.

Davis was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police say.

The parked car reportedly had nobody inside and no one else was injured in the crash.

Authorities say Davis's death may have been caused by a medical episode.

Manatee County EMS and the Bradenton Fire Department also responded to the scene.