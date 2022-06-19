FHP: Driver, child passenger critically injured after deadly crash with tree

A 29-year-old Bradenton woman in the passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, FHP reports.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 29-year-old woman is dead and two others, including a child, are critically injured after crashing into a tree late Saturday night, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

Troopers say the car was driving south on 15th Street E. when the driver suddenly veered onto the west shoulder, eventually crashing into a tree. The car also reportedly caught on fire.

Following the collision, the car came to a stop on the road.

The 29-year-old Bradenton woman in the passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, FHP reports. The driver and a 6-year-old boy were taken to different hospitals in critical condition.

As of now, FHP is investigating to positively identify the driver who's now in the hospital.