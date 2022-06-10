Deputies: Body of missing woman found in ditch in Palmetto

Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are now conducting a death investigation.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A body of a missing 38-year-old woman was found Thursday night in Palmetto, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office reports.

The sheriff's office originally sent out a media alert Monday searching for Stephanie Shenefield who was last seen June 3 in Bradenton. But in an update Friday, deputies say her body was found the night prior in a ditch in Palmetto.

Detectives are now conducting a death investigation. The cause of death is still unknown at this time.

The Manatee County sheriff will give an update at an 11 a.m. press conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.