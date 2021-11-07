2 adults, 4 children injured in apartment fire in Bradenton

The building sustained about $1 million in damage, according to the fire department.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Fire crews say two adults and four children were injured after a multi-family apartment building went up in flames late Saturday night.

Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to the fire at Aaron Lake Apartments on 43rd Avenue West in Bradenton just after 11 p.m.

Crews say they arrived within four minutes of receiving the call to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. Firefighters began an "aggressive fire attack" and search of the structure.

According to the fire department, two adults and four children were transported to local hospitals "with a variety of injuries." Red Cross assistance was offered to sixteen people living in the building.

The fire was brought under control within an hour.