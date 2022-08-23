Bradenton mayor calls for independent investigation of city's police department

The recommendation also stems from allegations made in sworn affidavits, the Bradenton Herald reports.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton mayor Gene Brown is recommending an independent investigation into the Bradenton Police Department following accusations of misconduct, according to reports.

The recommendation also stems from allegations made in sworn affidavits, the Bradenton Herald reports.

"In response to the recent allegations made in the sworn affidavits by several active members of the Bradenton Police Department and one former member, I am recommending to Council that the allegations be investigated by independent investigators," Brown said in a statement obtained by 10 Tampa Bay.

The mayor continues stating two of the allegations name the internal affairs investigator, creating a conflict of interest. Therefore, Brown suggests Captain Brian Gregory of North Port Police Department and retired Judge Greg Holder conduct the investigations.

The allegations of misconduct against Bradenton police chief Melanie Bevan and her top commanders have come to light by the Southwest Florida Police Benevolent Association, WWSB-TV reports.

According to Southwest Florida PBA President Mick McHale, a veteran police sergeant alleges Bevan and deputy chief Paul McWade "conspired to confiscate and search the personal cell phone of [his] deceased wife." McHale said it further proves that Bevan and her staff "operate without any regard for the law."

The Southwest Florida PBA wrote in a letter to the mayor a request for an immediate investigation into the actions of Bevan and McWade, alleging a list of misconduct performed by the chief including accusations of discrimination against "masculine men."

Brown said in regards to the allegations against Bevan, the affidavits "are not well supported" with direct statements or actions by the police chief.

"These allegations will be thoroughly investigated," Brown said in a statement.

However, the mayor added he did not see a need to relieve Bevan of duties during the internal investigation.