Bradenton police officer to receive Life Saving Award

Officer Jessica Sirignano was traveling home from work on Jan. 29 when she passed a motorcycle crash that left two people critically injured.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is looking forward to honoring one of their own with the agency's Life Saving Award during Wednesday's city council meeting.

It all started when Officer Jessica Sirignano sprung into action on Jan. 29, 2022, and her heroic efforts have not gone unnoticed.

Sirignano was headed home from work when she drove by a motorcycle crash on U.S. 41 in Palmetto. There were not any first responders there so she immediately turned her patrol car around and started to assist.

The husband and wife injured in the crash were in pretty bad shape, the police department said. The woman's leg was decapitated from below the knee and she was losing a significant amount of blood. Sirignano applied a tourniquet and rendered CPR until she regained consciousness and moved on to her husband.

He, too, was losing blood. Sirignano took his belt and made a make-shift tourniquet to slow the bleed and began rendering CPR on the man. Manatee County EMS arrived shortly after and took over emergency medical procedures.

Both the husband and wife were transported to the hospital, however, the man died. Despite losing her leg, the woman in the crash survived and is making a full recovery, police say.

Sirignano is credited with saving that woman's life that day. At 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan will present Sirignano with the agency's Life Saving Award.