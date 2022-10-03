Trooper who stopped accused drunk driver near Skyway 10K: 'I'm thankful it was me' who blocked her

"...Again, in my mind, she's going to stop. The next thing was the crash."

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — When Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck positioned her cruiser in an attempt to stop an accused drunk driver from reaching participants in the Skyway 10K, she said she was just doing her job.

Other people have since given the 47-year-old trooper a title for her bravery and rising above the call to service: a hero.

"I've heard that," Schuck said during a news conference Thursday, "and even my son is constantly saying that to me when he sees me at home. I did my job. Like I said, I was sworn to protect, and that's what I felt I did."

Schuck's cruiser, a formidable-looking Chevy Tahoe, had its front-end crashed inward by a BMW driven by 52-year-old Kristen Watts of Sarasota. Watts had a medical blood alcohol level of .271, which is more than three times the legal limit of .08 in Florida, according to the FHP.

Schuck, a 26-year veteran of the state agency, currently works in commercial vehicle enforcement. She recalled helping to shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 275 just south of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge for the fifth annual race.

It was around 9 a.m. that troopers said a call came down on the radio that a car was approaching. Thousands of runners had already rolled, walked and ran across the bridge, with some still on its deck. Schuck said she followed a sergeant and stayed just behind, getting into position.

"In my mind, I'm thinking, she's going to stop. We have another checkpoint she's going to stop at," said Schuck, who recalls she's probably about a half-mile from the starting point of the race.

Watts' car didn't stop and continued past the toll plaza, Schuck said.

"I had positioned my car in the middle of the road. I'm not trained to do that, it was just an instinct. I thought that if she got past Sergeant Carter, she would see that truck and she would stop," said Schuck, fighting back tears. "I'm sorry."

Dashcam video from Schuck's cruiser showed the BMW approach at high speed and crash nearly head-on into the Tahoe. Just in the moments prior, Schuck felt convinced she was going to stop.

"She was in the outside lane, and I saw her veer to the left," Schuck said. "I thought if she saw me veer to the left again, she's going to stop. ...Again, in my mind, she's going to stop. The next thing was the crash."

At the time, Schuck said she wasn't sure if any more race participants were coming down to the starting line. But she did know, she said, an all-clear wasn't yet given. It was overwhelming being in the ambulance and seeing people still on the bridge when it passed by, she added.

"It was just a situation where I knew there were people there, and I'm thankful it was me, I'm thankful that she didn't get past me," Schuck said. "...Even on her behalf, she could have stopped. She could have just stopped, but she chose to do what she did.

"She was injured, and I don't like that either because, you know, she could have just stopped, that's the moral of the story, I guess."

Watts and Schuck were rushed to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. During Watts' first court appearance Monday, the judge learned Schuck had a serious head wound with a concussion and bleeding that required stitches. The injuries are expected to cause permanent scarring to her head and face.

But now, Schuck said, she's alright and "getting there." She thinks of the "what ifs" at times, thinking what would happen if that speeding car had somehow gotten past her.

In the days since the crash, Schuck said the outpouring of support, the flowers — which now cover her table like a floral store, she joked — notes and everything else from everywhere across the country has been overwhelming. She's trying to respond to everyone she can and intends to come back to duty.

Anyone who wants to provide a donation is asked to consider giving to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit organization that Schuck and her husband donate to in honor of first responders, veterans and their families.

To the woman accused of injuring her and causing the crash, Schuck said she has nothing to say to her.