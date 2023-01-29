Have you seen Christopher? Manatee County deputies searching for missing 39-year-old man

The 36-year-old reportedly made comments about wanting to hurt himself before going missing.

PALMETTO, Fla. — Have you seen Christopher Rush?

Deputies in Manatee County are searching for the missing 36-year-old man last seen Saturday.

At around 7 p.m., Rush was driving his 2004 gold Ford Explorer with the Florida tag 63D-GSL on U.S. 41 North in the Palmetto area when he was last seen, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The 36-year-old reportedly started driving after making comments about wanting to hurt himself.

Authorities describe him as 5-foot-9, weighs 140 pounds and was last seen wearing dark clothing.