D-SNAP location opens in Palmetto for Manatee County

The location will be open from Dec. 2 through Dec. 4.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Manatee County following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced this week.

The location at the Bradenton Area Convention Center will be open from Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF said in a statement. It's geared toward residents of Manatee County who pre-registered online but did not complete the D-SNAP phone interview.

D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular SNAP program.

"The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) will reopen pre-registration for those who reside in the county who did not previously pre-register online before October 23," DCF said in a news release.

Residents are encouraged to pre-register online before coming on-site or calling the D-SNAP Call Center to complete their interview.