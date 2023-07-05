Deputies searching for 2 cars involved in parking lot shooting at Ellenton outlet mall

Authorities say there were no reported injuries during the shooting.

ELLENTON, Fla. — Deputies say they are searching for people inside two cars accused of shooting at each other Sunday afternoon at the parking lot of an outlet mall in Manatee County.

At around 4:40 p.m., the people inside the cars were seen opening fire at each other at the east parking lot of Ellenton Premium Outlets before driving away, a public information officer with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office told 10 Tampa Bay.

Mall security alerted the customers and stores of the shooting and urged everyone to take shelter while deputies determined if there was an active threat, the sheriff's office said in an updated news release.

There were no injuries reported during the incident and deputies say the shopping center was not in an active shooter situation. Stores were reopened at about 5:15 p.m. after law enforcement gave the "all clear" to the businesses.

Authorities say the shooting was a targeted dispute between the people in the car who knew each other and not aimed at any customers or bystanders.

Detectives say they were able to recover evidence from the shooting and are now following several leads.