PALMETTO, Fla. — The search is on for the driver of a pickup truck believed to have hit and killed two pedestrians early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. on U.S. 19 at 49th Street East, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 47-year-old man and 13-year-old Tyler Shane Pittard were walking south on U.S. 19 on the shoulder when a white Chevrolet Silverado drove off the road and crashed into them.

They died from their injuries after the crash. A 40-year-old woman walking with them also was hit, and she remains in critical condition at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton.

The driver of the truck did not stop, FHP said. Their identity is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

