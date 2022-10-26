Manatee County's disaster recovery center opens

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County opened its disaster recovery center on Wednesday to assist with Federal Emergency Management Agency applicant services.
The centers provide impacted residents with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration, the agency wrote in the news release.
To apply for disaster assistance caused by the storm, people must have the following information available:
- Your address with zip code
- Condition of your damaged home
- Insurance information, if available
- Social Security number
- Phone number where you can be contacted
- Address where you can get mail or email address to receive electronic notifications
The county's DRC is located at John Marble Park, 3675 53rd Avenue E., Bradenton, FL 34203. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
Funds from disaster assistance can be transferred directly to a person's bank account, but they must first provide their bank account type, account number and bank routing number, the county said.
According to the news release, it's not necessary to visit a center to apply. Residents can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Other centers across the state are operating at:
Brevard County
Cuyler Park Community Center - 2331 Harry T. Moore Ave., Mims
Charlotte County
Home Depot - 12621 S McCall Rd., Port Charlotte
Collier County
Veterans Community Park - 1895 Veterans Park Drive, Naples
DeSoto County
Brewer Sporks Park, 1347 SE Hargrave St, Arcadia
Hardee County
Wauchula Civic Center - 515 Civic Center Dr., Wauchula
Highland County
Highlands County Extension Office - 4509 George Blvd., Sebring
Hillsborough County
HCC Regent - 6437 Watson Road, Riverview
Lake County
First Baptist Church of Astor Lake County - 24731 Ann St., Astor
Lee County
Lakes Regional Library - 15290 Bass Rd., Fort Myers
Fort Myers DMS Building - 2295 Victoria Ave., Fort Myers
Orange County
Barnett Park - 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando
Osceola County
Hart Memorial Central Library - 211 E. Dakin Ave., Kissimmee
Sarasota County
Shannon Staub Public Library - 4675 Career Lane, North Port
Seminole County
Seminole State College - Barbara Miller Automotive Center - 100 Weldon Blvd, Sanford
St. Johns County
Wind Mitigation Building - 3111 Agricultural Center Dr., St. Augustine
Polk County
W.H Stuard Center, 1702 S. Holland Pkwy., Bartow
Volusia County
Volusia County Health Department - 1845 Holsonback Dr., Daytona Beach