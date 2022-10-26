x
Manatee County

Manatee County's disaster recovery center opens

The centers provide impacted residents with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County opened its disaster recovery center on Wednesday to assist with Federal Emergency Management Agency applicant services.

The centers provide impacted residents with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration, the agency wrote in the news release. 

To apply for disaster assistance caused by the storm, people must have the following information available: 

  • Your address with zip code
  • Condition of your damaged home
  • Insurance information, if available
  • Social Security number
  • Phone number where you can be contacted
  • Address where you can get mail or email address to receive electronic notifications

The county's DRC is located at John Marble Park, 3675 53rd Avenue E., Bradenton, FL 34203. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. 

Funds from disaster assistance can be transferred directly to a person's bank account, but they must first provide their bank account type, account number and bank routing number, the county said.

According to the news release, it's not necessary to visit a center to apply. Residents can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Other centers across the state are operating at:

Brevard County
Cuyler Park Community Center - 2331 Harry T. Moore Ave., Mims

Charlotte County
Home Depot - 12621 S McCall Rd., Port Charlotte

Collier County
Veterans Community Park - 1895 Veterans Park Drive, Naples

DeSoto County
Brewer Sporks Park, 1347 SE Hargrave St, Arcadia  

Hardee County
Wauchula Civic Center - 515 Civic Center Dr., Wauchula

Highland County
Highlands County Extension Office - 4509 George Blvd., Sebring 

Hillsborough County
HCC Regent - 6437 Watson Road, Riverview

Lake County
First Baptist Church of Astor Lake County - 24731 Ann St., Astor

Lee County
Lakes Regional Library - 15290 Bass Rd., Fort Myers
Fort Myers DMS Building - 2295 Victoria Ave., Fort Myers

Orange County 
Barnett Park - 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando

Osceola County 
Hart Memorial Central Library - 211 E. Dakin Ave., Kissimmee

Sarasota County 
Shannon Staub Public Library - 4675 Career Lane, North Port

Seminole County
Seminole State College - Barbara Miller Automotive Center - 100 Weldon Blvd, Sanford

St. Johns County
Wind Mitigation Building - 3111 Agricultural Center Dr., St. Augustine

Polk County
W.H Stuard Center, 1702 S. Holland Pkwy., Bartow

Volusia County
Volusia County Health Department - 1845 Holsonback Dr., Daytona Beach

    

