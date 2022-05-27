Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Manatee County

Authorities are searching for any information on the driver who hit the man.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they are searching for information about a driver who hit and killed a man while he was trying to cross U.S. 301 in Manatee County.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. 301 near Interstate 75. FHP troopers say a possibly blue-colored car was driving west along U.S. 301 when a man tried to cross the road.

The car hit the man as he tried to cross and then kept on driving.

The man came to a rest in the center lane and was then hit by an SUV. The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Troopers say they are still trying to positively identify the man.