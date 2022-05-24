x
Manatee County

New Manatee County park to be named after Gov. DeSantis

The Florida governor's work for the COVID-19 vaccine and piney point are the reasons why the park will be named after him.
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — After a 6-1 vote, a new park in Manatee County will be named after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. 

DeSantis' work for the vaccine and piney point has been cited as the reasons why he will have the park named after him.

"The governor appreciates the kind recognition of the Manatee County Commission for his work on behalf of Floridians," Bryan Griffin, the deputy press secretary for the executive office of the Florida governor, said. "We look forward to being back in Manatee soon."

DeSantis was recently named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

Former Florida governor and presidential candidate Jeb Bush wrote the Time's entry on DeSantis and said "[DeSantis'] approach works."

Bush also said Florida is a "national model of personal freedom," and has continued to see economic growth, education "excellence," and environmental protection during the pandemic.

