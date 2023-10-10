Proposed 115-foot Verizon cell tower being built in Bradenton neighborhood upsets residents

Residents said they have concerns with the tower so close to where they live.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A device that keeps people connected is now dividing one Manatee County community.

A homeowner wants to build a cell tower on their property, but their neighbors are fighting back.

This is happening in a rural Bradenton neighborhood along 28th Avenue East.

"We are Zone A1, so vegetation, animals, that’s what we want, not a cell tower," neighbor Jodi Samson said.

Samson’s rural Manatee County neighborhood may soon be home to a 115-foot Verizon cell tower.

Dozens of neighbors joined Samson at a meeting Tuesday night with attorney Mattaniah Jahn, who is representing Verizon. Verizon wants to construct the tower on a homeowner’s property.

"[There's] health concerns for my daughter and us. Who knows what this is going to do," Samson added.

For those who own homes in the area, they worry about their home’s value. Jahn is representing 1 Source Towers, which is the company hired to construct the tower for Verizon. Jahn said the tower is needed for reliable cell service.

But those living in the area claim cell service isn't an issue.

"If it’s not broken don’t fix it. There’s nothing wrong with our service," Susan Kincaid said.

Jahn explained one homeowner living on 28th Avenue East in Bradenton has signed an agreement with Verizon. Jahn wouldn’t disclose how much the homeowner will be paid, but neighbors said the cost is creating concern.

"Our area is an untouched beautiful area. Why put something that’s going to devalue?" Samson said.

If the cell tower is code compliant, Jahn said it’s likely this neighborhood will have to welcome the 115-foot tower.