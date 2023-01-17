x
Manatee County

BB guns rattle Manatee County school buses; two in custody

The Bradenton Police Department secured the two BB guns used on Tuesday.
Credit: Bradenton Police Department
Two juveniles are in custody, along with a pair of BB guns, after police said two Manatee County school buses were shot by BB guns Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Brandenton, Florida.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Two juveniles are in custody after Bradenton police said two school buses in Manatee County were shot with what appeared to be BB gun pellets on Tuesday.

Police were also able to recover the two BB guns used in the shooting, the department announced.

A bus traveling on 9th Avenue East near 27th Street East was hit twice on its right side at around 1:15 p.m. Both shots penetrated the windows of the bus, the Bradenton Police Department said in a news release. A separate BB gun shooting happened just before 4:40 p.m. near the same area but to a second bus.

No children were on board either bus at the times of the shootings and the school bus drivers were not injured, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.

