New School Based Health Center opens at Manatee Elementary

This health center is not only available to students, but also their families and others in the community.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Manatee County and MCR Health teamed up to open a School Based Health Center at Manatee Elementary.

This is the second School Based Health Care Center of its kind in Manatee County. The first opened at Southeast High School in February 2020 and offers on-site medical care services to enrolled students who have parental consent. This location is not open to the general public, making the health centers at Manatee Elementary unique.

“It’s a game changer,” said Manatee Schools Superintendent Cynthia Saunders. “It certainly is going to impact not only our students that attend Manatee Elementary School, but it also can impact and be of assistance to their families and this community.”

The School Based Health Center is open to enrolled students for their pediatric and behavioral health needs.

Here are some of the services available to students:

Well Child Exams

Sick Visits

Counseling Services

Immunizations

Vision Screenings

Dental Services

“If you have all the wraparound services to ensure that our students are coming to school healthy, then we can ensure that we are giving them the best academic chance possible,” Saunders said.

Saunders says centers like these have been linked to improved academic outcomes, such as improved GPAs, attendance, grade promotion, college preparation, and reduced rates of suspension.

“If you have some vision problems and you don’t have access to insurance to get glasses or an eye exam, then those things are never really resolved for a student,” Saunders said. “We will provide those here as well as dental.”

After seeing issues like attendance at Manatee Elementary because of medical issues, the school district knew it was the place to build their next portable health center.

The Family Practice portable will provide adult family medicine services to the general public including annual wellness exams, sick visits and immunizations. MCR Health accepts most insurance including Medicare and Medicaid and, as a Federally Qualified Health Center, a sliding fee scale is available for those who qualify.

As of now COVID-19 testing will not be offered at this School Based Health Center, but MCR Health President and CEO Patrick Carnegie says coronavirus testing is not out of the question. If they see a need for it, he says they could very well offer screenings and COVID-19 tests.

In the meantime, students, faculty and those from the community can get their flu shots here.