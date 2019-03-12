PALMETTO, Fla. — Manatee County deputies are looking for whoever stole a woman's horse and slaughtered it nearby.

Deputies say sometime between 5 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8 a.m. Dec. 2, unknown people broke through a locked gate on the woman's property and took the horse. The woman and deputies later found the horse in a nearby field.

The horse had been slaughtered for its meat, the sheriff's office said.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011.

RELATED: Florida woman finds horse dead, says it looks like he was cut with knife

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter