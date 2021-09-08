Manatee County political committee seeks to renew tax referendum for schools

Voters passed the referendum in 2018. At the time, school leaders said the district needed the tax money to compete with schools in Sarasota and Pinellas counties.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A local political committee is hoping voters will renew a Manatee County school funding tax referendum that was passed back in 2018.

The referendum gave teachers, on average, a $5,800 pay raise. It also extended the school day by 30 minutes. In order to afford the referendum, property owners agreed to pay $100 for every $100,000 in property value.

Now, the group Forward Manatee says it's pushing for voters to renew the referendum in this year's election. If passed, Forward Manatee says the same referendum can be used to expand arts education programs in Manatee County.

"High-quality teachers providing high-quality education to local students supports better outcomes for our students and a stronger workforce and local economy,” Forward Manatee co-chair Denise Davis-Cotton said. “I am especially pleased that we are adding the performing arts to the list of referendum benefits.”