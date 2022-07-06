Worker at garbage company killed when blade accidentally activates, deputies say

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man was killed in an industrial accident while at work Tuesday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Leroy Firestone, 58, was standing on a ladder performing maintenance on the hydraulics of a garbage truck at Waste Pro on 15th Street East when the hydraulic blade/door on the side of the truck activated, causing it to close on the Firestone’s head, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
Firestone died at the scene.
Deputies say detectives interviewed distraught co-workers and found nothing suspicious about the incident. It's believed there was some sort of miscommunication between Firestone and another employee while repairs were being made to the truck.
Currently, the incident is being labeled as an accidental death. An investigation is still ongoing.