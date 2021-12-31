Memorial plaque dedicated to student killed in 2018 crash vandalized

Anyone with information on who damaged the Matthew Ryan Powers Memorial Field plaque is asked to call the sheriff's office.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Matthew Powers was just 15 years old when he was tragically killed in a crash on the way to his Lakewood Ranch High School homecoming dance in 2018.

Deputies say a bronze plaque dedicated in his honor at the Lakewood Ranch Little League fields was vandalized over Christmas break.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office posted photos of the Matthew Ryan Powers Memorial Field plaque showing scratches over a photo of the teen's face.

"It is with great sadness that we have to report our plaque for Matthew Ryan Powers was vandalized during the Christmas break. We have reported this to the sheriffs department, Manatee county parks, Manatee county commission, and of course we have been in constant contact with the Powers family as well. We are working with everyone involved for repair/ replacement at this time and will update everyone accordingly," Lakewood Ranch Little League wrote on Facebook.

The sheriff's office is asking for help finding the person responsible for the damage.