Manatee County to provide water for Myakka City area residents due to contamination

Officials say pallets of bottled water will be available for residents starting Thursday and will continue until the water is deemed safe.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A water distribution point has been set up for residents in Myakka City due to unsafe drinking water, according to a news release.

“We need to ensure we do not have a waterborne disease outbreak,” Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said as he visited the water distribution site.

Water tests administered by the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County have shown a number of contaminated private wells due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian.

"County leaders are also working with contractors to provide disinfection services to citizens with contaminated wells," the news release states.