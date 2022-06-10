Myakka River flooding continues to impact Snook Haven in wake of Ian

Water must recede before the county can assess. Several residences and properties by the river are still underwater from the impact of Hurricane Ian.

VENICE, Fla — Justin Pachota said he's seen two to three inches of water creep into the Snook Haven Restaurant in Venice before.

But after Hurricane Ian made landfall last week, at least four feet of water went into the building, Pachota said. He still hasn't been able to get in.

"Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined water could get up that high," Pachota, owner and president of Venice Pier Group, said.

Flooding from the Myakka River is still impacting homes and properties throughout the area. Communities south of Sarasota County are reeling from the storm.

The county states the Snook Haven site remains unsafe. Once flood waters recede, staff will conduct evaluations of the area. A timeline for reopening is still unknown.

“That’s not something anybody could prepare for. Your structure is where your structure is," Pachota said.

The floodwaters pain Pachota, but he said his focus is on ensuring his staff's needs are met. Everyone employed at the restaurant is still able to work at one of the other businesses he owns, he said.

It's that thought for his employees that's gotten him through some of the most difficult times in recent years including Hurricane Irma in 2017, the COVID-19 pandemic and red tide.

“I can’t do anything about the storm, about the water levels, but I can make sure we’re getting things going and everybody is getting what they need," Pachota said.