Navy mother surprises daughter in front of kindergarten class at Bradenton school

BRADENTON, Fla. — After being deployed for nearly a year, a local Navy sailor surprised her daughter in front of her whole class Monday afternoon.

U.S. Navy Chief Yeoman Diana Martin returned from a 10-month deployment aboard the USS Ralph Johnson, Manatee County schools says. She and her daughter had spent the last year video chatting whenever internet was available overseas.

On Monday, Martin hid inside a school office at Louise R. Johnson K-8 School of International Studies in Bradenton, the school says. When her daughter's kindergarten class passed by, Martin came out to surprise her.

The reunion was an emotional moment for the family.

Martin said she expects to be home for about six months before deploying once again.