Person killed after boat, Jet Ski crash into each other on Bradenton waters, officials say

Other people who were on the boat or Jet Ski are reportedly being evaluated by medical officials.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A person was killed Saturday after officials say a boat and a watercraft crashed into each other while out on waters in Manatee County.

A spokesperson with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told 10 Tampa Bay they received a report regarding the collision near Bradenton.

One person was killed while other people on both vessels are being evaluated by medical personnel, the FWC says. The condition of each person has not yet been revealed at the time of this writing. Authorities have also not yet said how many people were involved in the crash.

"The FWC would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragedy," the agency said in a statement. "We would also like to express our gratitude to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, first responders, and medical personnel for their swift response and ongoing assistance."

All law enforcement agencies that responded to the crash say they will continue to investigate the cause of the incident.