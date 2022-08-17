Police: Man wanted in connection to fiancé injured in Bradenton shooting

The 38-year-old woman was reportedly shot in both of her legs when authorities arrived to the scene.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that injured his fiancée at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Shots went off near 37th Street Court West and 41st Avenue West in Bradenton where a 38-year-old woman called 911 to report she had been shot in the leg, the police department said in a news release.

When law enforcement arrived at the location, they say EMS found the woman with a gunshot wound in both of her legs. She was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities say they are searching for the woman's fiancé, Jason Whitehill Smith, who is 44 years old, 5-foot-9 and weighs 170 pounds.

Police also say Smith has a recently shaved head and may be heading to Tennessee, where he has relatives, in a green 2005 GMC Envoy with the license plate PCVA59. Wednesday afternoon, police were able to locate the SUV but are still looking for Smith.