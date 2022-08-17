Police: Man wanted in connection to fiancé injured in Bradenton shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that injured his fiancée at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Shots went off near 37th Street Court West and 41st Avenue West in Bradenton where a 38-year-old woman called 911 to report she had been shot in the leg, the police department said in a news release.
When law enforcement arrived at the location, they say EMS found the woman with a gunshot wound in both of her legs. She was then taken to a nearby hospital.
Authorities say they are searching for the woman's fiancé, Jason Whitehill Smith, who is 44 years old, 5-foot-9 and weighs 170 pounds.
Police also say Smith has a recently shaved head and may be heading to Tennessee, where he has relatives, in a green 2005 GMC Envoy with the license plate PCVA59. Wednesday afternoon, police were able to locate the SUV but are still looking for Smith.
Anyone with information on the shooting or Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective William Mulligan at 941-875-2890. People may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477.