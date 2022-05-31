Tree catches fire after being struck by lightning in Lakewood Ranch

A family witnessed the fire happened close to their home.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — A family in Lakewood Ranch witnessed something you don't see every day.

A tree close to the family's home caught on fire after it was struck by lightning on Monday.

The fire did not appear to be a danger to the home, but it was an interesting and unusual sight to see.

"Our tree literally a foot from our house was struck by lightning last night and was on fire!" John Moran, the person who lives at the home where the fire happened, said. "My youngest son Austin took the video and my other son Ethan called 911."

Moran says the East Manatee County Fire Rescue responded to the call.

The video can be seen below.