Information sought in 22-year-old cold case of Manatee County man's death

Wajid Coleman, then just 20-years-old, was found dead in the woods a week after disappearing from his home.

PALMETTO, Fla. — Nearly 22 years after a Palmetto man's death, Manatee County Sheriff's detectives are once again asking for information to help them solve this cold-case murder.

Around 4 a.m. on July 23, 2001, Wajid Coleman left his home on 29th Street East in Palmetto, never to be seen alive again, the sheriff's office said in a release.

A week later, on July 30, Coleman's body was found lying in the woods on Magellan Drive near Kimlinda Lane. He had been shot in the head, an autopsy revealed.

At the time of Coleman's murder, detectives had few leads to go on and "despite efforts to find the person(s) responsible for Coleman's murder, the case went cold," the agency stated.

Now, homicide detectives are looking at the evidence again and are asking for the public's help in solving this nearly 22-year-old cold case.