Missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have worked with local charity Agape Flight

CEO of Agape Flights, which does charity charter flights to Haiti, says he is concerned for their safety as kidnappers demand $17 million in ransom.

VENICE, Fla. — Authorities are trying to rescue 17 kidnapped members of a U.S.-based missionary group.

FBI agents and other U.S. officials are helping Haitian authorities find 12 adults, one of them Canadian, and five children linked to Christian Aid Ministries in Ohio.

The group was kidnapped Saturday during a trip to visit an orphanage.

The gang, known as 400 Mawozo, that has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping is now seeking a $17 million ransom for the release of the abducted missionaries, according to reports citing the FBI and Haitian authorities.

The group has worked with Venice-based charity flight charter, Agape Flights. Agape Flights is known for flying a charter plane loaded with personnel and supplies into Haiti during natural disasters and crises.

Many missionary groups work with them not only to transport donations but to also transport their teams to some of the more remote regions.

"Hundreds of mission partners rely on Agape Flights to transport the mail and supplies they need while living and working on the mission field in Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas," reads a statement on the organization's website.

This recent kidnapping is the largest reported incident of its kind in recent years in the country. Local media have reported that the Haitian gangs have grown more brazen.