TAMPA, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after a crash sent him over a wall and off an Interstate 4 overpass on Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers are searching for another motorcyclist who fled the scene.

According to law enforcement, about 3:30 p.m., the two motorcycles were headed east on I-4 west of 50th Street when they collided. One of the motorcycles hit the south shoulder barrier wall on an overpass, sending the driver over the wall. He fell about 100 feet onto 50th Street.

The motorcyclist. a 35-year-old Riverview man, was taken to a local hospital, where he died. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the other motorcycle abandoned his passenger, a 30-year-old woman, and fled. The white male is riding a black motorcycle and is possibly named "A.J."

The roadway is closed between Columbus Drive E. and 50th Street N.

Anyone with information is asked to call the highway patrol at (813) 558-1800 or *347.

