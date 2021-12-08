2 North Port High School students injured after getting hit by car

Both girls were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, one with minor injuries and one as a trauma alert.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Two North Port High School students are in the hospital after they were hit by a car early Wednesday morning, the North Port police report.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. near the intersection of Chamberlain Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue.

Police say the two female students, ages 14 and 15, were crossing the street in an unmarked intersection, "giving little to no time for the driver to react" when they were struck.

The driver reportedly remained on the scene.

