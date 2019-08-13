ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Eight people were evacuated overnight because of flooding in Zephyrhills, according to the National Weather Service.

They were reportedly evacuated from one structure believed to be a home.

The Tampa Bay region has been facing several strong and scattered thunderstorms over the past several days.

Showers and storms are forecast to linger into the evening, briefly tapering off late before redeveloping along the coast once again Wednesday morning.

This pattern will continue through the second half of the week with slightly smaller rain chances arriving for the weekend.

A flood advisory was issued for Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties Tuesday early afternoon.

