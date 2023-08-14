Coast Guard searching for missing man after boat found empty near Hudson

Andre Nolasco, 57, was reported missing after launching his boat from Nick's Park Sunday morning in Port Richey.

HUDSON, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who is missing after his boat was found Monday afternoon in Pasco County, officials say.

Air and surface crews are looking for Andre Nolasco, 57, who was reported missing after launching his boat from Nick's Park Sunday morning in Port Richey, the USCG Southeast said in a Facebook post.

An MH60 Jayhawk helicopter crew with the USCG Air Station Clearwater found Nolasco's boat about eight miles west of Hudson with no one onboard, officials say.

Crews are reportedly searching for the 57-year-old in the water and will continue to do so throughout Monday night.