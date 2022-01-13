Status check set in accused Pasco County movie theater shooter case

Former Tampa Police Captain Curtis Reeves is accused of shooting and killing Chad Oulson in January 2014 at a Wesley Chapel movie theater.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — About a month before the tentative trial date set for Curtis Reeves, the former Tampa police officer accused of killing a man in 2014 at a movie theater, the court has ordered a status update.

Around 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday, a telephonic status check will take place before Judge Susan Barthle, court records show. Reeves will not be present, according to the Sixth Judicial Court spokesperson.

The latest trial date was set back in March 2021 and is scheduled for February 2022.

Reeves' trial was originally set for October 2020 but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In 2017, Reeves' attorneys unsuccessfully argued he acted in self-defense under Florida's "stand your ground" law when he shot and killed Chad Oulson on Jan. 13, 2014, at a Wesley Chapel movie theater.

The two men had reportedly argued over Oulson texting during movie previews. Oulson's wife, Nicole, was there the day her husband and Reeves argued.

She said words flew, then popcorn. And, then there was a deadly gunshot.