The cause of death is unknown.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Law enforcement is conducting a death investigation after a dead body was found Friday afternoon in Holiday, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office reports.

The discovery was reported at 12:10 p.m. in the area of Moog Road, according to the news release. The sheriff's office says one person has been detained regarding the investigation.

No other information has been released at this time, but the sheriff's office says the investigation is active and ongoing.