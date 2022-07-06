Fried to address status of giant African land snails found in Pasco County

This species of snail is known to consume at least 500 different types of plants.

CLEARWATER, Fla — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will discuss the treatment plans in place to deal with invasive giant African land snails on Thursday in Clearwater after they were found in Pasco County.

This species of snail is known to consume at least 500 different types of plants and can also eat the paint and stucco off of a home.

The giant African land snails can also bring serious health risks to humans as they can carry a parasite rat lungworm, known to cause meningitis in humans.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a news release the giant African land snail has been eradicated twice in Florida: once in 1975 and another in 2021.

When the snails were first detected on June 23, FDAC's Division of Plant Industry began to survey the area, launch a quarantine for parts of Pasco County and started treatment to eliminate the pest by "treating properties with a metaldehyde-based molluscicide."

Fried will be joined at the news conference by a canine from the DPI Detector Dog Inspection Program. The program contains snail-sniffing dogs that are deployed when giant African land snails are identified.