PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, at any time.

That's why the Pasco County Fire Rescue is taking action to help those who are in need of medical assistance. It is launching a new app that notifies trained citizens if there's a cardiac emergency nearby.

The PulsePoint Respond app alerts people who are CPR-trained about cardiac events nearby. That's so they can get there quickly and give life-saving support.

First responders and the Pasco County Fire Rescue EMS are also notified,

If you are trained in CPR, all you have to do is download the free app, complete the setup and be willing to help during an emergency.

Once you sign up, all of your information will be verified by local authorities.

