79-year-old man killed in Hudson crash, troopers say

The man was driving in an SUV while he was heading northbound on U.S.-19 before the crash, authorities say.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 79-year-old man was killed in a car crash Sunday afternoon in Hudson, troopers say.

The New Port Richey man was driving north on U.S.-19 in an SUV, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

At the same time, a pickup truck with five people inside was headed south on U.S.-19, authorities say. At the intersection of Sea Ranch Drive, the 79-year-old man turned left into the path of the truck and was struck by it.

After both vehicles crashed, the SUV and the truck reportedly spun and then landed on the grass median and west shoulder of the road respectively.

FHP says the 79-year-old man died at the scene of the crash due to injuries.