79-year-old man killed in Hudson crash, troopers say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 79-year-old man was killed in a car crash Sunday afternoon in Hudson, troopers say.
The New Port Richey man was driving north on U.S.-19 in an SUV, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
At the same time, a pickup truck with five people inside was headed south on U.S.-19, authorities say. At the intersection of Sea Ranch Drive, the 79-year-old man turned left into the path of the truck and was struck by it.
After both vehicles crashed, the SUV and the truck reportedly spun and then landed on the grass median and west shoulder of the road respectively.
FHP says the 79-year-old man died at the scene of the crash due to injuries.
All southbound and two northbound lanes of U.S.-19 at the intersection of Sea Ranch Drive are closed due to the collision, the Pasco Sheriff''s Office said in a Facebook post. Drivers should expect delays in the area and are asked to use alternative routes.