FHP: 41-year-old woman seriously hurt in Sarasota crash

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A 41-year-old woman was seriously hurt after crashing into two trees early Saturday morning in Sarasota County, troopers say.

Just before 4 a.m., the woman was heading east on Webber Street as she approached Java Plum Avenue before the incident, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Troopers say the 41-year-old was driving "in a reckless manner" as she drove off the roadway and crashed into a tree. After the crash, she continued to drive east on Webber Street and collided with another tree, which caused her to fly out of the car, authorities say.