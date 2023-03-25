FHP: 41-year-old woman seriously hurt in Sarasota crash

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A 41-year-old woman was seriously hurt after crashing into two trees early Saturday morning in Sarasota County, troopers say.
Just before 4 a.m., the woman was heading east on Webber Street as she approached Java Plum Avenue before the incident, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
Troopers say the 41-year-old was driving "in a reckless manner" as she drove off the roadway and crashed into a tree. After the crash, she continued to drive east on Webber Street and collided with another tree, which caused her to fly out of the car, authorities say.
She reportedly suffered critical injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. FHP says the investigation of the crash remains ongoing.