Driver, 5 cows killed in Southwest Florida crash

Troopers say the animals wandered into the path of two cars.

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A crash involving a group of cows in Southwest Florida left a driver and several of the animals dead, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Monday on State Road 39 in Immokalee.

Troopers say a 27-year-old man was driving a Ford Mustang south on State Road 29 while a 50-year-old man in a Dodge Ram pickup truck was driving north.

At the same time, five cows wandered into the road in the path of the approaching cars. Both drivers crashed into the cows before colliding with each other, FHP says.

The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene along with all five cows. The other driver suffered minor injuries.